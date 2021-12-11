Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Upgraded at TheStreet

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $25.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Option Care Health has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.87 and a beta of 1.33.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Option Care Health had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $891.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $148,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 105.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,859,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,157,744 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 58.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,053,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933,454 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 38.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,666,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408,728 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 5,406.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,369,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,940 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 852.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,378,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,672 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

