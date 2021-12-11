Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,304 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Oracle by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Oracle by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,271,000 after buying an additional 126,611 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,816,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,581 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $102.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $281.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.65. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $59.42 and a 12-month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 270.88% and a net margin of 24.79%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.50.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

