Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Cowen

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target raised by Cowen from $96.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ORCL. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Oracle from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.50.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $102.63 on Friday. Oracle has a 1 year low of $59.42 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $281.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.08 and its 200 day moving average is $88.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

