Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on January 27th

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend by 53.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Orchid Island Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 82.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $0.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.3%.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Shares of Orchid Island Capital stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.57. 4,341,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,648,508. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.13 and a beta of 1.26. Orchid Island Capital has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $6.22.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Orchid Island Capital will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORC shares. Jonestrading upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 424.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 747,586 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 252,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 99,619 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 224.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 23,753 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 101,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.