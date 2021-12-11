Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,042,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $51.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.57. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.88 and a 12-month high of $56.90.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 712.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 19.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.89.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

