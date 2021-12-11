Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,005,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 27.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 28,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 89,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPP opened at $25.31 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -421.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.87.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.55 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on HPP. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

