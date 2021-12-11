Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 142.6% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 64,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 38,084 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 43.4% in the second quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 443,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,949,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,388,000 after purchasing an additional 24,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $1,202,346.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala purchased 2,000 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $33.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.08. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $43.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $316.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.99 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 6.62%. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

