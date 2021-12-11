Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 358,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,000,000 after acquiring an additional 158,000 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,149,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter valued at $595,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,244,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AGO shares. TheStreet upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of AGO stock opened at $48.64 on Friday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $29.81 and a twelve month high of $56.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 28.36%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 25.36%.

In other news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $1,084,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

