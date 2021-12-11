Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 366 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 203.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the second quarter valued at $180,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the third quarter valued at $198,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the second quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 18.4% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PNM shares. Argus cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $45.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.53. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.91 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.89.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $554.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.53 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3275 per share. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 58.22%.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

