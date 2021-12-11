OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Price Target Raised to $5.70

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) had its target price lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $5.50 to $5.70 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on OGI. Zacks Investment Research raised OrganiGram from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC dropped their price target on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.99.

Shares of OGI opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $6.45. The stock has a market cap of $578.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chartist Inc. CA purchased a new stake in OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 14.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

