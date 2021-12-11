Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at Desjardins

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) had its price objective lifted by Desjardins from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orla Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.44.
Shares of ORLA stock opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -38.09. Orla Mining has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $6.04.
About Orla Mining
Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
