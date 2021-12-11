Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at Desjardins

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) had its price objective lifted by Desjardins from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orla Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.44.

Shares of ORLA stock opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -38.09. Orla Mining has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $6.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 0.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,491,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,938,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 89.9% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,502,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,961 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 89.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 338,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 160,150 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 32.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the first quarter valued at $112,000. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

