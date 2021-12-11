Orogen Royalties (OTCMKTS:EMRRF) Trading Down 2.7%

Orogen Royalties Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMRRF) was down 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 88,274 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 124,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.29.

About Orogen Royalties (OTCMKTS:EMRRF)

Orogen Royalties Inc operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company operates through two segments, Mineral Royalties and Mineral Exploration Project Generation. It has a portfolio of gold, copper, silver, and precious and base metal royalty projects. The company was formerly known as Evrim Resources Corp.

