Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OUTKY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.25.

OTCMKTS:OUTKY opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14. Outokumpu Oyj has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.63.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

