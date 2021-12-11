Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20-1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $285-295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.36 million.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.520-$7.670 EPS.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $99.56. The stock had a trading volume of 105,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,560. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.47 and a 200 day moving average of $94.74. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $54.67 and a twelve month high of $114.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.72.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.90. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $247.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

OXM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Oxford Industries from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxford Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 100.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of Oxford Industries worth $8,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

