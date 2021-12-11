Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 236,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,728,000 after acquiring an additional 121,277 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth $2,485,000. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth $38,268,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth $2,950,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth $2,359,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $48.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.42 and a 200 day moving average of $43.36. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.17) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.30%.

In other Alcoa news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Argus upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.94 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.