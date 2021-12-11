Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New $72,000 Investment in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,041 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BOX by 2.6% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 40,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in BOX by 8.1% during the third quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 17,515 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BOX during the second quarter worth about $264,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its stake in BOX by 1.9% during the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 78,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in BOX by 7.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities raised shares of BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $396,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $72,098.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,773 shares of company stock valued at $849,998 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $25.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.19 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.84. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $27.41.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 64.04%. The business had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

