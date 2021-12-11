Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTVE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTVE stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 2.63.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). Pactiv Evergreen had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 4.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

