Palouse Capital Management Inc. Sells 453 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,795 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.4% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in Apple by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 39,632 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 263,389 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $37,269,000 after acquiring an additional 14,970 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 171,128 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $24,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 245,847 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,787,000 after acquiring an additional 10,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in Apple by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 204,667 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,960,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

Apple stock opened at $179.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.96. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $179.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

