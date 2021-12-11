Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Receives $41.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.60.

A number of research firms have commented on PAAS. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 284.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAAS traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $23.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,885,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,903. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.26. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $22.27 and a 1-year high of $39.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.91.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.