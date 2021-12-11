Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) Price Tops $1.62 on Major Exchanges

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 10th. In the last week, Pancake Bunny has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.62 or 0.00003367 BTC on exchanges. Pancake Bunny has a total market capitalization of $826,470.62 and approximately $493,243.00 worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00039376 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.10 or 0.00208093 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Profile

BUNNY is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Pancake Bunny Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pancake Bunny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pancake Bunny using one of the exchanges listed above.

