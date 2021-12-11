Pangolin Trading 33.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $60.88 million and $3.47 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pangolin has traded 33.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00001882 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00056211 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,881.07 or 0.08054047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00082336 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00056422 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,504.62 or 0.98582187 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,137,395 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

