Panthera Resources (LON:PAT) Shares Up 4.6%

Panthera Resources PLC (LON:PAT)’s share price rose 4.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 16.15 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 14.75 ($0.20). Approximately 846,073 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 350,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.10 ($0.19).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 12.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 13.31. The firm has a market cap of £16.18 million and a P/E ratio of -16.67.

Panthera Resources Company Profile (LON:PAT)

Panthera Resources PLC primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in India and West Africa. Its flagship project is the Bhukia Project, a gold deposit located in the state of Rajasthan, India. The company was formerly known as IGL Resources PLC. Panthera Resources PLC was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Panthera Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panthera Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.