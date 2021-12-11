Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,264 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in OptimizeRx were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 292.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 30,259 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 73.2% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 153,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,528,000 after buying an additional 65,077 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 24.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in OptimizeRx in the second quarter worth about $6,336,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 102,900.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

In other news, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 3,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $218,745.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $1,403,277.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,634 shares of company stock worth $11,094,291 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OPRX. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

Shares of OPRX stock opened at $57.33 on Friday. OptimizeRx Co. has a 12-month low of $27.81 and a 12-month high of $99.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.87 and its 200 day moving average is $67.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 409.50 and a beta of 0.58.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

OptimizeRx Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.