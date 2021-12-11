Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,021 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HPF. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 6.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 2.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HPF stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day moving average of $21.75. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a one year low of $18.22 and a one year high of $22.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a diversified closed-end management investment fund/investment trust company. It seeks to provide high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets majorly in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

