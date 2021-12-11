Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 11,048 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,048 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 6.2% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 2.1% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 20,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 5.7% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

NYSE:MGP opened at $38.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $43.19. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.43.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. Research analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is presently 154.08%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MGP. Macquarie lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.83.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.