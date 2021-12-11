Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 4,241 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in RealReal were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in RealReal by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 426,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 162,320 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RealReal by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 786,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,541,000 after purchasing an additional 109,899 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in RealReal by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,039,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,037 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in RealReal by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 197,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 121,716 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in RealReal in the 2nd quarter valued at $408,000. 98.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert J. Krolik sold 2,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $27,316.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 6,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $105,913.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,527 shares of company stock worth $4,055,828 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL opened at $12.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average is $15.30. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $30.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.16. RealReal had a negative net margin of 58.19% and a negative return on equity of 132.56%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on REAL. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of RealReal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of RealReal from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research raised shares of RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of RealReal from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RealReal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

