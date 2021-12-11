Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 57.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,140 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Perdoceo Education worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 496,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Shares of PRDO opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.30. Perdoceo Education Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.13.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $312,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Perdoceo Education Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.