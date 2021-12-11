Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 10,263 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,263 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Inc increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 20,023,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,730 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 12.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,518,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $332,414,000 after buying an additional 1,769,399 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 51.5% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,272,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,098,000 after buying an additional 1,112,411 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,489,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 336.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 993,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,282,000 after acquiring an additional 766,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WES shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

NYSE WES opened at $20.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.82. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $23.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The company had revenue of $763.84 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.323 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.11%.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

