Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 1,249 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 189.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 523.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

IWC stock opened at $138.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.35. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $114.57 and a 1-year high of $159.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

