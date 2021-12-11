Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 7,139 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Eagle Health Investments LP lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 449,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,001,000 after buying an additional 49,776 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AZN. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

AZN stock opened at $54.02 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $64.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $167.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.26 and a 200 day moving average of $58.54.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

