Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 7,185 Shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.38% of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 14.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the second quarter worth $162,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 46.2% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 12.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $9.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average of $8.96.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.2116 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

About Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

