Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,469 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $104.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.36. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.79 and a twelve month high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 421.63%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.31.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

