Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 163 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TM. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 23.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.1% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 1.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Shares of TM stock opened at $182.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.03 and its 200 day moving average is $178.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $139.29 and a 52-week high of $188.18. The firm has a market cap of $254.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.863 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.