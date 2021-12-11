Patterson-UTI Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 4,708 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 821% compared to the typical volume of 511 call options.

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.98. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $357.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.76%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.25 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.