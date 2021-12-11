Patton Fund Management Inc. Cuts Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Patton Fund Management Inc. reduced its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,147,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,632,000 after purchasing an additional 34,211 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 27,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $68.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.52. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.97 and a 12 month high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.62%.

HIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $387,478.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,544,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

