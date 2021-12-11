Patton Fund Management Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Patton Fund Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 476.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $234.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $135.18 and a 12-month high of $235.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.53%.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,546,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,043 shares of company stock valued at $4,534,258 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.59.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.