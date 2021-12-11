Patton Fund Management Inc. Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Patton Fund Management Inc. cut its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,653 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services makes up 0.9% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PWR. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 126.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PWR opened at $114.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.16. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.75 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.47.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.30%.

In related news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,598.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.73.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

