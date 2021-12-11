Patton Fund Management Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 46,063 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 1.4% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $33.91 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $37.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day moving average is $34.31.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

