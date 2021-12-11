PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.89 Billion

Brokerages expect PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) to announce $6.89 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for PayPal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.86 billion to $6.92 billion. PayPal posted sales of $6.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that PayPal will report full-year sales of $25.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.31 billion to $25.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $30.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.84 billion to $30.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PayPal.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. DA Davidson lowered their target price on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.13.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $188.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.51 and a 200-day moving average of $260.37. PayPal has a one year low of $179.15 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $221.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 2,770 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares worth $7,102,758. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 123.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

