Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Trading Down 4.9%

Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)’s stock price fell 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.05 and last traded at $4.07. 146,993 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,582,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

A number of brokerages have commented on PSFE. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paysafe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paysafe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.72.

Get Paysafe alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average is $8.76.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Paysafe had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $353.59 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Paysafe Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Paysafe by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paysafe by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Paysafe by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Paysafe by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Paysafe by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Paysafe Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.