Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Add” Rating for The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG)

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 4,950 ($65.64) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BKG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,848 ($77.55) to GBX 5,500 ($72.93) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and set a GBX 4,450 ($59.01) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group to an equal weight rating and set a GBX 4,460 ($59.14) target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,640 ($61.53) to GBX 4,120 ($54.63) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Berkeley Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 5,011.10 ($66.45).

BKG stock opened at GBX 4,719 ($62.58) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,053 ($53.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,232 ($69.38). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,375.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7,806.15. The stock has a market cap of £5.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.11.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

