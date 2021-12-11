Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) PT Lowered to C$44.00

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) had its target price dropped by analysts at TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PBA. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.30.
Shares of PBA opened at $29.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of -122.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.02.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,938,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,579,000 after purchasing an additional 180,351 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,099,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,693,000 after purchasing an additional 569,528 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 55,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.
About Pembina Pipeline
Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.
