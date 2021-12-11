Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) PT Lowered to C$44.00

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) had its target price dropped by analysts at TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PBA. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.30.

Shares of PBA opened at $29.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of -122.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.02.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.33. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,938,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,579,000 after purchasing an additional 180,351 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,099,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,693,000 after purchasing an additional 569,528 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 55,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

