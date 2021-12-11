Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering restated their buy rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$45.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PPL. CIBC cut Pembina Pipeline from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$45.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$43.86.

Shares of PPL opened at C$37.57 on Wednesday. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$29.96 and a 1 year high of C$43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.09, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$40.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.88.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.42. The business had revenue of C$2.15 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5700001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -675.60%.

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Scherman sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.27, for a total value of C$61,952.27. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 266 shares of company stock worth $10,669.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

