PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Shares Sold by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,376,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in PennantPark Investment by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 651,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 117,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC increased its stake in PennantPark Investment by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,634,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,280,000 after purchasing an additional 300,181 shares in the last quarter. 33.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, PennantPark Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

PNNT stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $7.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.90.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 204.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is currently 19.28%.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT).

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.