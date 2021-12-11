Pepe Cash Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23.00 (PEPECASH)

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One Pepe Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0171 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pepe Cash has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Pepe Cash has a total market capitalization of $11.97 million and approximately $23.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00056738 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,006.16 or 0.08216424 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00081495 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,787.54 or 1.00060599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00056836 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Pepe Cash Profile

Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 coins. Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @myrarepepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe Cash is a Counterparty asset issued on the Bitcoin Blockchain created to facilitate the buying/selling of rare pepe cards. Pepe Cash is also used to submit pepe cards to the rare pepe directory. After being approved to enter the directory, the pepe cards appear in the Rare Pepe Wallet and can be bought or sold. “

Buying and Selling Pepe Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepe Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pepe Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

