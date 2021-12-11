Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Performance Food Group Company markets and distributes food and food-related products. Its operating segment consists of Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized. Foodservice segment offers appetizers and soups, beverages, canned and dry foods, cheese, dairy products and eggs, desserts and breads, dressing sauces and oils, non-foods, pizzas and pastas, prepared foods, produce and vegetables and seafood products. Vistar segment offers candies, gum and mints, snacks, cold beverages, frozen products, coffees, ice creams, frozen and refrigerated entrees, disposables, cleaners and more. PFG Customized segment offers seafood, meats, produce, dairy products and smallwares. The company serves independent and national chain restaurants, quick-service eateries, pizzerias, theaters, schools, hotels, healthcare facilities and other institutions. Performance Food Group Company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PFGC. BTIG Research lowered Performance Food Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.78.

PFGC opened at $45.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 138.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.82. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $149,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,630 shares of company stock worth $686,867. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,298 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,072 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

