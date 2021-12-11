PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE) versus W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Head-To-Head Comparison

PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE) and W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares PetroQuest Energy and W&T Offshore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetroQuest Energy -4.93% N/A -3.76% W&T Offshore -20.39% -4.76% 1.09%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for PetroQuest Energy and W&T Offshore, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetroQuest Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A W&T Offshore 0 0 2 0 3.00

W&T Offshore has a consensus price target of $6.20, suggesting a potential upside of 74.16%. Given W&T Offshore’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe W&T Offshore is more favorable than PetroQuest Energy.

Risk and Volatility

PetroQuest Energy has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W&T Offshore has a beta of 3, meaning that its share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PetroQuest Energy and W&T Offshore’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetroQuest Energy $108.29 million 0.00 -$6.63 million ($0.55) -0.04 W&T Offshore $346.63 million 1.46 $37.79 million ($0.70) -5.09

W&T Offshore has higher revenue and earnings than PetroQuest Energy. W&T Offshore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PetroQuest Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of PetroQuest Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of PetroQuest Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.7% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

W&T Offshore beats PetroQuest Energy on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

PetroQuest Energy Company Profile

PetroQuest Energy, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas. PetroQuest Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc. engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

