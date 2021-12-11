PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL) traded down 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 20.50 ($0.27). 150,405 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,851,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21 ($0.28).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.60) target price on shares of PetroTal in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.60) target price on shares of PetroTal in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.58. The company has a market capitalization of £167.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 21.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 17.95.

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary asset is the Bretana oil field located in the MaraÃ±Ã³n Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

