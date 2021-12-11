Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Boosted by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $787,786,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 34.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,709,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,398,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156,521 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,864,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289,511 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 318.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 5,800,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 7.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,593,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,137,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $52.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $296.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.16 and a 200-day moving average of $44.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $55.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 46.43%.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Erste Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

