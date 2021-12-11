Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PFE. Benchmark upped their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist increased their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.75.

PFE stock opened at $52.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $55.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $46,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

